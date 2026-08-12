Flytrap Brewing: Monday Funday with Guest Emcee Maggie! - Trivia Night

It’s time for another Monday Funday!

This week, we’ve got a special guest emcee taking over the mic—Maggie is stepping in while Deb is out of town, and who knows what kind of tricky trivia she has up her sleeve! Gather your crew and join us for a free-to-play Trivia Night from 6–8 PM, with Flytrap gift cards up for grabs. And come hungry because Wheelz Pizza will be rolling through from 5–8 PM serving up the goods.