Flytrap Brewing: Monday Funday with Deb! Trivia Night

Keep the Independence Day celebration rolling with us at Monday Funday with Deb!

Join us this Monday, July 6th from 6–8 PM for a special HBD 'Merica Trivia Night packed with patriotic fun, random facts, and plenty of laughs. Test your knowledge with four themed rounds, compete for Flytrap gift cards, and see if your team has what it takes to claim bragging rights!

Wheelz Pizza will be serving up their sourdough pies from 5–8 PM, and our taps will be flowing with craft beer along with wine, cider, and N/A options all evening long.

Grab your crew, wear your red, white, and blue, and let's keep the holiday weekend going!