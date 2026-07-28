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Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

Monday Funday with Deb is back!

Put your knowledge to the test with Trivia Night from 6–8 PM! From bright ideas and nautical nonsense to rhymes & punishment, Deb has a few brain-busting rounds up her sleeve. Gather your smartest crew and come play for your chance to win Flytrap gift cards!

And don’t forget dinner—Wheelz Pizza will be serving up the goods from 5–8 PM.

Free to play. Rotates Every Monday Between Trivia & Music Bingo. See you August 3rd!

Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 3 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina