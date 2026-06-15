Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

Kick off your week with Monday Funday with Deb! Trivia Night is back from 6–8 PM, and this week's game includes special Father's Day-themed rounds that are sure to test your dad-level knowledge.

- Round 1: General Trivia Kickoff

- Round 2: Famous Fathers — from TV legends and cartoon dads to real-life father figures (plus your best dad joke could score bonus points!)

- Round 3: Dad Gifts — how much do you really know about the cologne, necktie, and bottle of bourbon he's been unwrapping for years?

- Round 4: TV Show-This Is Us — because nothing says "rad-sad-dad" quite like the one.

Gather your team, grab a pint, and get ready for an evening of laughs, friendly competition, and continued Father's Day fun. Wheelz Pizza will be serving up their delicious sourdough pies from 5–8 PM, so come hungry!