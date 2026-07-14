Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

Monday plans? We've got you covered.

Join us for "Monday Funday with Deb!" Up in rotation this week- Trivia Night from 6–8 PM, featuring four fun rounds that'll put your random knowledge, movie skills, and brainpower to the test.

This week's rounds:

- General Trivia Kickoff

- Worst. Movie. Ever.

- Riddle Round

- Well Then, "FU"

It's free to play, and you'll have a chance to win Flytrap gift cards while enjoying your favorite craft brews. Grab your trivia team (or come make some new friends) and kick off the week with us!

Food Truck | Wheelz Pizza | 5-8 pm