Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

Kick off your week with a little friendly competition at "Monday Funday with Deb!" Join us from 6–8 pm for an evening of Trivia and our crisp craft beers. This week's lineup features rounds of general knowledge, Juneteenth history, LGBTQ+ history, and a spotlight on the movie The Birdcage. It's free to play, gift cards are up for grabs, and good times are guaranteed. See you at the then!

Food Truck: Wheelz Pizza | 5-8 pm