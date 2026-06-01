© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Trivia Night

Kick off your week with a little friendly competition at "Monday Funday with Deb!" Join us from 6–8 pm for an evening of Trivia and our crisp craft beers. This week's lineup features rounds of general knowledge, Juneteenth history, LGBTQ+ history, and a spotlight on the movie The Birdcage. It's free to play, gift cards are up for grabs, and good times are guaranteed. See you at the then!

Food Truck: Wheelz Pizza | 5-8 pm

Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina