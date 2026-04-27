© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo Night

Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo Night

Monday plans = handled

Join us at Flytrap Brewing for Music Bingo Night—a Star Wars–themed edition to celebrate May 4th! Expect tunes that orbit the sun, moon, and (of course) the stars while you play for Flytrap gift cards!

-Music Bingo: 6–8 PM (free to play)
- Wheelz Pizza rolling in: 5–8 PM

Grab your crew, sip on your favorite brew (or wine/non-alcoholic option), and let the music guide you. May the 4th be with you.

Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 4 May 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina