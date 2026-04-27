Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo Night

Monday plans = handled

Join us at Flytrap Brewing for Music Bingo Night—a Star Wars–themed edition to celebrate May 4th! Expect tunes that orbit the sun, moon, and (of course) the stars while you play for Flytrap gift cards!

-Music Bingo: 6–8 PM (free to play)

- Wheelz Pizza rolling in: 5–8 PM

Grab your crew, sip on your favorite brew (or wine/non-alcoholic option), and let the music guide you. May the 4th be with you.