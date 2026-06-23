Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo Night

🎬🍕 Monday Funday with Deb is back this week at Flytrap Brewing!

Join us from 6–8 PM for Music Bingo Night featuring Movie Soundtracks! From classic Hollywood favorites to recent blockbuster hits, test your soundtrack knowledge, sing along, and compete for Flytrap gift cards. Best of all—it's free to play!

Come early and grab dinner from Wheelz Pizza, serving up their delicious sourdough pies from 5–8 PM. Pair a fresh pizza with your favorite Flytrap brew and settle in for a fun-filled evening and friendly competition.

Gather your crew, claim a table, and we'll see you Monday night! 🍻🎶🎥🍕