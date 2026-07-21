Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo Night
Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo Night
Join us for Monday Funday with Deb! This week's theme is a special PCU Nurse's Night as we celebrate the incredible nurses from the hospital's Progressive Care Unit. Grab your crew and sing along with a medically themed Music Bingo Night from 6–8 PM—it's free to play, and you'll have a chance to win Flytrap gift cards. Come hungry, too! Wheelz Pizza will be serving up their delicious sourdough pies from 5–8 PM, making it the perfect way to kick off the week.
Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina