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Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo

Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo

Back to School Already?! Might as well lean into it with Music Bingo with Deb, and fun school-themed music inspired by colors, numbers, and letters (6-8 pm). It's free to play with Flytrap gift cards on the line.

And because every good study session needs snacks, Wheelz Pizza will be serving dinner from 5–8 PM. See you Monday!

Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 24 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina