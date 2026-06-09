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Flytrap Brewing: " Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo

Flytrap Brewing: " Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo

Kick off your week with a little Monday Funday with Deb! Music Bingo is back from 6–8 PM with a special Flag Day theme featuring multiple rounds of songs from and about the USA. Grab your bingo card, enjoy a cold pint, and fuel up with delicious sourdough pies from Wheelz Pizza, serving from 5–8 PM. See you at the brewery!

Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina