Flytrap Brewing: " Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo
Flytrap Brewing: " Monday Funday with Deb!" - Music Bingo
Kick off your week with a little Monday Funday with Deb! Music Bingo is back from 6–8 PM with a special Flag Day theme featuring multiple rounds of songs from and about the USA. Grab your bingo card, enjoy a cold pint, and fuel up with delicious sourdough pies from Wheelz Pizza, serving from 5–8 PM. See you at the brewery!
Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina