Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" Music Bingo

It's time for another Monday Funday with Deb! Come and hang Monday, August 10th from 6–8 PM as we celebrate our favorite emcee with a special Birthday Music Bingo featuring all of Deb's favorite artists! It's free to play, packed with great tunes, plenty of laughs, and chances to win Flytrap gift cards.

Come early and grab dinner from Wheelz Pizza, serving up delicious pies from 5–8 PM, then stick around to help us make Deb's birthday one to remember. High fives are highly encouraged!