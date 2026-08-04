Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" Music Bingo
Flytrap Brewing: "Monday Funday with Deb!" Music Bingo
It's time for another Monday Funday with Deb! Come and hang Monday, August 10th from 6–8 PM as we celebrate our favorite emcee with a special Birthday Music Bingo featuring all of Deb's favorite artists! It's free to play, packed with great tunes, plenty of laughs, and chances to win Flytrap gift cards.
Come early and grab dinner from Wheelz Pizza, serving up delicious pies from 5–8 PM, then stick around to help us make Deb's birthday one to remember. High fives are highly encouraged!
Flytrap Brewing
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 10 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina