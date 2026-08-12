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Flytrap Brewing: Live Music with C-Bizkit

Flytrap Brewing: Live Music with C-Bizkit

Spend your Saturday afternoon bopping around the Brooklyn Arts Social District and be sure to make Flytrap Brewing one of your stops! C-Bizit will be on the mic from 2–5 PM with a laid-back mix of bluesy roots-rock and groove-heavy favorites—from Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles to Khruangbin and Pink Floyd. Settle in, grab a pint, and soak up those Saturday vibes.

And no need to worry about food—we’ve got you covered! Kimchi Taco will be serving up lunch from 1–4 PM, then Gustu Peruano takes over for dinner from 5–8 PM. Come make a day of it!

Flytrap Brewing
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina