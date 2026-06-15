Flytrap Brewing: Live Music Sunday! ~ Josh Lewis

Looking for a low-key way to celebrate Father's Day? Bring Dad out to Flytrap Brewing for an afternoon of crisp, refreshing small-batch brews and great live music. We're pouring from 1–8 PM, and local favorite Josh Lewis will be filling the beer garden with live tunes from 3–6 PM.

While our scheduled food truck had to cancel due to double booking (and sadly we have not been able to find a replacement), outside food is always welcome—so grab Dad's favorite takeout and settle in for a relaxing Sunday at Flytrap.

Cheers to good beer, good music, and good times with Dad!