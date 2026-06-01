© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Flytrap Brewing: Live Music Sunday - Jessie Rae Rush

Flytrap Brewing: Live Music Sunday - Jessie Rae Rush

This Sunday, June 7th, settle in for Live Music with Jessie Rae Rush performing 3–6 PM. From Gillian Welch and Wilco to Bruce Springsteen, Ryan Adams, and Linda Ronstadt, Jessie’s covers pair perfectly with a slow Sunday sip in the Flytrap beer garden!

The show is FREE, the vibes are good, and Christo's Food Truck will be on site serving food from 3–6 PM. Come wind down, hang out, and let the music do the rest.

Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina