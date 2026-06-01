Flytrap Brewing: Live Music Sunday - Jessie Rae Rush

This Sunday, June 7th, settle in for Live Music with Jessie Rae Rush performing 3–6 PM. From Gillian Welch and Wilco to Bruce Springsteen, Ryan Adams, and Linda Ronstadt, Jessie’s covers pair perfectly with a slow Sunday sip in the Flytrap beer garden!

The show is FREE, the vibes are good, and Christo's Food Truck will be on site serving food from 3–6 PM. Come wind down, hang out, and let the music do the rest.