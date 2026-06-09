Flytrap Brewing: Live Music Sunday~ Jeremy Mathews
Flytrap Brewing: Live Music Sunday~ Jeremy Mathews
Live Music Sunday is calling!
Join us Sunday, June 14th, for an afternoon of great tunes, cold brews, and delicious eats. Local singer/songwriter Jeremy Mathews takes the "stage" from 3–6 PM, bringing a mix of rock and alternative classics along with plenty of crowd favorites.
The taps will be flowing from 1–8 PM, and Kimchi Taco will be serving up their always-amazing Mexican-Korean fusion from 3–6 PM.
Grab a pint, settle in, and spend your Sunday afternoon with us at Flytrap Brewing!
Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina