Flytrap Brewing: Live Music Sunday~ Jeremy Mathews

Live Music Sunday is calling!

Join us Sunday, June 14th, for an afternoon of great tunes, cold brews, and delicious eats. Local singer/songwriter Jeremy Mathews takes the "stage" from 3–6 PM, bringing a mix of rock and alternative classics along with plenty of crowd favorites.

The taps will be flowing from 1–8 PM, and Kimchi Taco will be serving up their always-amazing Mexican-Korean fusion from 3–6 PM.

Grab a pint, settle in, and spend your Sunday afternoon with us at Flytrap Brewing!