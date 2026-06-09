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Flytrap Brewing: Live Music Sunday~ Jeremy Mathews

Flytrap Brewing: Live Music Sunday~ Jeremy Mathews

Live Music Sunday is calling!

Join us Sunday, June 14th, for an afternoon of great tunes, cold brews, and delicious eats. Local singer/songwriter Jeremy Mathews takes the "stage" from 3–6 PM, bringing a mix of rock and alternative classics along with plenty of crowd favorites.

The taps will be flowing from 1–8 PM, and Kimchi Taco will be serving up their always-amazing Mexican-Korean fusion from 3–6 PM.

Grab a pint, settle in, and spend your Sunday afternoon with us at Flytrap Brewing!

Flytrap Brewing
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina