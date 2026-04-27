Flytrap Brewing: Live Music Sunday- Doug McFarland

Live Music Sunday at Flytrap Brewing!

Spend your Sunday the right way — cold drinks in hand and live tunes filling the beer garden. This week we’re excited to welcome the talented Doug McFarland performing from 3–6 PM. His sound is the perfect backdrop for an easy, laid-back afternoon with friends.

Sip on your favorite Flytrap brew, a glass of wine, or one of our refreshing N/A options while you enjoy the music.

And come hungry — the new Cape Fear Smash Burgers & Beyond food truck will be rolling through from 3–6 PM serving up their stacked burger combinations and more.

Great music. Great food. Great drinks.

See you Sunday at Flytrap!