Floodplain Books presents "Books & Beers" at Flytrap Brewing!

Mark your calendars! "Books & Beers" is back at Flytrap Brewing on Tuesday, July 14th from 5–8 PM with our friends from Floodplain Books.

We're excited to welcome Wiley Cash back to the brewery—this time alongside an incredible lineup of bestselling authors: Kevin Maurer, Jason Mott, Randy Blythe, and Brendan Slocumb. Stop by the pop-up book table to browse great reads, get your books signed, and chat with the authors about some of their favorite books and writers.

Come for the conversation, stay for the beer, and head home with your next great read.

Plus, it's $4 Full Pour Tuesday, and Kimchi Taco will be serving up all your favorites from 5–8 PM. Good books, great beer, delicious food—we'll see you here!