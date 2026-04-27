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First Saturday Seminar: Coexisting with Wildlife in the Cape Fear

First Saturday Seminar: Coexisting with Wildlife in the Cape Fear

Join us this Saturday for another wild installment in our monthly seminar series! 🐾 Jeremy Bivins, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator based in Carolina Beach, will offer an inside look into the lives of our wild neighbors in the Lower Cape Fear. Jeremy will share tips and tricks on how you can best coexist with urban wildlife, including responsible feeding practices and what to do if you come across one that is orphaned or injured. Plus, Jeremy will debunk myths about some of our misunderstood “pest” species.

🗓️: Saturday, May 2nd at 9:00 a.m.
📍: CFRW Office (617 Surry St.)
🥞: Join us before the seminar at 8 a.m. to warm up with free coffee and pancakes!

Please note: our front door is currently out of use due to renovations, please follow the signs and use our side door for seminar entry!

Cape Fear River Watch
08:00 AM - 10:30 AM on Sat, 2 May 2026

Event Supported By

Cape Fear River Watch
910-762-5606
seanna@cfrw.us
capefearriverwatch.org

Artist Group Info

morgan@cfrw.us
Cape Fear River Watch
617 Surry St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-762-5606
morgan@cfrw.us
capefearriverwatch.org