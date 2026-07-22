🐬 Fins Up Festival – An Outdoor Ocean Celebration!

📅 Sunday, September 6, 2026

🕛 12:00 PM – 9:30 PM

📍 Wrightsville Beach Brewery

6201 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403

Admission: $10 donation for guests ages 18 and older. Your donation includes one raffle ticket for our exciting 50/50 raffle!

Join Friends of Wrightsville Beach for the 3rd Annual Fins Up Festival, our end-of-summer celebration held each Labor Day Sunday in honor of Jimmy Buffett. This family-friendly festival brings together music, watersports, environmental stewardship, and coastal culture while supporting local nonprofit organizations dedicated to protecting our waterways and strengthening our community.

🌴 Festival Highlights

• 🎶 Live music featuring The Motos and Captain Mike & the Shipwrecked (Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band)

• 🌊 Kids' activities focused on coastal awareness and marine conservation

• ☀️ Free skin cancer screenings provided by Dermatology Associates

• 🛍️ Local vendors, artists, and artisans

• 🎁 Silent auction

• 🐠 Expanded exhibitor village featuring 35 nonprofit and community exhibitors

• 🍺 Craft beer and delicious food from Wrightsville Beach Brewery

Good vibes. Great music. A healthier coast. See you there!

