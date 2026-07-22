Fins Up Festival
Fins Up Festival
🐬 Fins Up Festival – An Outdoor Ocean Celebration!
📅 Sunday, September 6, 2026
🕛 12:00 PM – 9:30 PM
📍 Wrightsville Beach Brewery
6201 Oleander Drive, Wilmington, NC 28403
Admission: $10 donation for guests ages 18 and older. Your donation includes one raffle ticket for our exciting 50/50 raffle!
Join Friends of Wrightsville Beach for the 3rd Annual Fins Up Festival, our end-of-summer celebration held each Labor Day Sunday in honor of Jimmy Buffett. This family-friendly festival brings together music, watersports, environmental stewardship, and coastal culture while supporting local nonprofit organizations dedicated to protecting our waterways and strengthening our community.
🌴 Festival Highlights
• 🎶 Live music featuring The Motos and Captain Mike & the Shipwrecked (Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band)
• 🌊 Kids' activities focused on coastal awareness and marine conservation
• ☀️ Free skin cancer screenings provided by Dermatology Associates
• 🛍️ Local vendors, artists, and artisans
• 🎁 Silent auction
• 🐠 Expanded exhibitor village featuring 35 nonprofit and community exhibitors
• 🍺 Craft beer and delicious food from Wrightsville Beach Brewery
Good vibes. Great music. A healthier coast. See you there!