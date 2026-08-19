Experience the breathtaking spectacle of Eternamente: A Día de los Muertos Spectacular, a vibrant celebration of Mexican culture featuring the electrifying sounds of live mariachi and the sweeping movement of traditional Ballet Folklórico. With Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar and Ballet Folklórico del Río Grande on stage, this production brings the spirit of Day of the Dead to life through powerful music, richly choreographed dance, and dazzling costumes. Honoring this beloved tradition with a luminous virtual altar and iconic songs of legendary Mexican artists, Eternamente is a bold, theatrical journey where memory, heritage, and artistry come alive in unforgettable fashion.

Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar

Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar has enchanted audiences with their dynamic musicianship and lively stage presence for over thirty years. Founded in 1994 by Jaime Cuéllar, Mariachi Garibaldi’s commitment to providing a quality representation of the mariachi genre has propelled them into becoming one of Los Angeles most recognized Mariachis and arguably in California. Under the direction of Jimmy “El Pollo” Cuéllar, son of Jaime Cuéllar, Mariachi Garibaldi is considered one of the leading Mariachi ensembles regularly called upon to share the stage with some of Mexico’s most beloved performers such as The Aguilar Family: Pepe, Angela and Leonardo, Juan Gabriel, Alejandro Fernandez, Pedro Fernandez, Espinoza Paz, Paquita del Barrio, Aida Cuevas, Ana Barbara, Graciela Beltran, Maria Elena Beltran, Yolanda del Rio, Mercedes Castro, Beatriz Adriana, Empress Of, and Armenian pop star Lilit Hovhannisyan. Most recently Most recently Mariachi Garibaldi were featured performers for Camila Cabello’s Tiny Desk concert performing “La Buena Vida,” truly displaying that mariachi music transcends across all platforms.

Their elevated musicianship has also opened invitations to perform on prestigious stages to sold out crowds, such as the Louise M. Davies Symphony Hall in San Francisco, the Auditorium Theater in Chicago, Teatro Degollado, The Soraya, The John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, Bakersfield Fox Theatre, The Chandler Center for the Arts, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Tempe Cente for the Arts and The Gallo Center for the Arts. Mariachi Garibaldi has entertained thousands of people at sold out venues. And was a key element in the Mitu Network to recreate Disney’s Beauty and the Beast’s “Tale As Old As Time” which catapulted their professional career and became a viral video with over 16 million views. Their ornate mariachi jacket became a commodity of trade when Dodger pitcher Joe Kelly wore it with honor at the White House.

Ballet Folklorico del Rio Grande

Ballet Folklórico del Rio Grande (BFRG), under the direction of Miguel Peña, is a thirty-member organization comprised of alumni of the internationally recognized collegiate folklórico program offered at The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. UTRGV offers the only folklórico dance major in the United States and produces the wellspring of highly skilled professional dancers that comprise BFRG. With numerous state, national, and international concerts under their belt, they have been showcased at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performance Arts in Washington, D.C. for four consecutive years. BFRG has toured the world visiting countries such as Canada, France, Italy, Argentina, and Mexico. Their recent international work includes performances in Santiago, Argentina and Tamaulipas, Mexico. BFRG has also performed nationwide for important artists such as Los Tigres del Norte and Aida Cuevas. They now partner with Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar for joint shows celebrating all aspects of Mexican culture, including the Día de Los Muertos and Christmas holidays.