Elaine May’s "Mikey and Nicky" (1976). Free Screening and Presentation

The UNC Wilmington Film Studies Department presents a free screening of Elaine May’s seventies masterpiece, "Mikey and Nicky" (1976), starring Peter Falk and John Cassavetes.

Film Studies professor Todd Berliner will introduce the film. He is the author of "Hollywood Renegade: Elaine May, Mikey and Nicky, and the Making of a Masterpiece" (University of Texas Press, 2026). After the screening, the department will host a presentation, discussion, and book signing, along with a reception.

3:00 PM Introduction and screening

5:00 PM Post-film presentation, reception, and book signing

Small-time mobster Nicky (John Cassavetes) holes up in a fleabag motel after the bosses hire a hitman to kill him. Terrified, with nowhere to run, he calls on his oldest friend, Mikey (Peter Falk), the one person he thinks can save him. Inspired by events from filmmaker Elaine May’s own childhood and anchored by electrifying performances from Cassavetes and Falk, "Mikey and Nicky" paints a harrowing portrait of male friendship.

The department will screen the newly restored 4K digital transfer of "Mikey and Nicky" in King Hall’s 4K theater. The event is free and open to the public.