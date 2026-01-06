Echoes of Place -Call for Art

Island Arts Council Announces Juried Exhibition

Echoes of Place: Artists’ Reflections of New Hanover County

CAll for art deadline 6/1/26

CASH PRIZES

Exhibition at Fort Fisher State Historic Site | August 1–15, 2026



CAROLINA BEACH, NC — The Island Arts Council is proud to announce Echoes of Place: Artists’ Reflections of New Hanover County, a juried fine art exhibition celebrating the landscapes, history, and cultural heritage of New Hanover County. The exhibition will be held August 1–15, 2026, at Fort Fisher State Historic Site in Kure Beach, North Carolina.

Artists of all disciplines are invited to submit original works that interpret the distinctive character of New Hanover County — its maritime heritage, coastal beauty, historic landmarks, and the communities that have shaped this remarkable region. The call for artists opens March 1, 2026, with a submission deadline of June 1, 2026.



About the Exhibition

Set against the storied backdrop of Fort Fisher State Historic Site, this exhibition pairs artistic expression with the rich history of New Hanover County. Works selected for the show will reflect the places, people, and stories that define this region — from the Civil War earthworks of Fort Fisher to the vibrant waterfront communities of Wilmington and the quiet shores of Pleasure Island.

Historical context for the exhibition is being developed in collaboration with Dr. Jan Davidson, a respected historian whose research brings depth and authenticity to the curatorial vision. Dr. Davidson’s scholarship will serve as a resource for participating artists and exhibition programming.



Meet the Juror

The exhibition will be juried by Gayle Tustin, an acclaimed artist and arts educator with deep roots in the North Carolina coastal arts community. Tustin brings a discerning eye and a commitment to honoring authentic, place-based artistic expression. Her selection will highlight works that speak meaningfully to the exhibition’s theme of memory, identity, and place.



Call for Artists

The Island Arts Council welcomes submissions from emerging and established artists across all media, including painting, photography, printmaking, drawing, sculpture, and mixed media. Works must be original, created within the past three years, and directly inspired by New Hanover County.

Submission Period: March 1 – June 1, 2026

Exhibition Dates: August 1–15, 2026

Venue: Fort Fisher State Historic Site, Kure Beach, NC

Prospectus & Submission Details: Available at the Island Arts Council website www.islandartscouncil.net

Or call 914-204-1371

Apply at Entrythingy.com

About the Island Arts Council

The Island Arts Council is a nonprofit arts organization based in Carolina Beach, North Carolina, dedicated to cultivating and celebrating the arts on Pleasure Island and throughout the Cape Fear region. Through exhibitions, educational programming, therapeutic arts initiatives, and community partnerships, the Island Arts Council connects artists and audiences in meaningful ways.



