Digital Projection Workshop for Filmmakers
Digital Projection Workshop for Filmmakers
Want to learn about Hot Plug Detection and Digital Handshakes? Want to prep your file for film festivals to ensure your film looks its best? Join Dan Brawley for an in-depth look at projection basics covering projector types, file preparation, and event management. Learn digital projection terms like DCP, Dolby, and HDMI.
Jengo's Playhouse
$10
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
Jengo's Playhouse
815 Princess StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org