© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Digital Projection Workshop for Filmmakers

Digital Projection Workshop for Filmmakers

Want to learn about Hot Plug Detection and Digital Handshakes? Want to prep your file for film festivals to ensure your film looks its best? Join Dan Brawley for an in-depth look at projection basics covering projector types, file preparation, and event management. Learn digital projection terms like DCP, Dolby, and HDMI.

Jengo's Playhouse
$10
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org
Jengo's Playhouse
815 Princess Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org