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"Cookie Queens" screening at Jengo's Playhouse

"Cookie Queens" screening at Jengo's Playhouse

A celebration of girlhood and the complexities that come with it, Cookie Queens is a coming-of-age story about the joys, pressures, and tensions woven into one of America’s most cherished rituals: Girl Scout Cookie season.

Captivating, candid, and full of heart, the film follows four girls ages 5-12 as they navigate the annual whirlwind of selling, striving, and succeeding. For these Girl Scouts, selling cookies isn’t just about Thin Mints and sisterhood - it’s a crash course in commercialism. Behind the smiles lie real pressure: long hours, ambitious goals, and weighty expectations.

With humor, warmth, and a keen eye for small moments revealing big truths, Cookie Queens shows how growing up is shaped by tensions between community and capitalism. Two screenings: 2pm & 5pm

Jengo's Playhouse
$10
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org

Artist Group Info

annahogelin@gmail.com
Jengo's Playhouse
815 Princess Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org