Cinematique presents "Clueless"

Pull out your best '90s fashion and join us for Clueless (1995), screening twice at Jengo's Playhouse as part of the Cinematique at Jengo's series.

Screenings:

• 4:30 PM (Matinee)

• 7:30 PM (Evening Screening + Post-Film Discussion)

This witty, modern take on Jane Austen's Emma follows stylish Beverly Hills teen Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) as she navigates friendship, fashion, matchmaking, and first love after giving the new girl at school (Brittany Murphy) a total makeover.

Stick around after the 7:30 PM screening for a discussion with Todd Berliner, Professor of Film Studies at UNCW, exploring why Amy Heckerling's Clueless remains one of the most influential teen comedies of all time—from popularizing iconic catchphrases like "As if!" to shaping '90s fashion, inspiring an off-Broadway musical and television series, and helping define the MTV-inspired visual style that influenced a generation of filmmakers.