© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Cinematique presents "Clueless"

Cinematique presents "Clueless"

Pull out your best '90s fashion and join us for Clueless (1995), screening twice at Jengo's Playhouse as part of the Cinematique at Jengo's series.

Screenings:
• 4:30 PM (Matinee)
• 7:30 PM (Evening Screening + Post-Film Discussion)

This witty, modern take on Jane Austen's Emma follows stylish Beverly Hills teen Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) as she navigates friendship, fashion, matchmaking, and first love after giving the new girl at school (Brittany Murphy) a total makeover.

Stick around after the 7:30 PM screening for a discussion with Todd Berliner, Professor of Film Studies at UNCW, exploring why Amy Heckerling's Clueless remains one of the most influential teen comedies of all time—from popularizing iconic catchphrases like "As if!" to shaping '90s fashion, inspiring an off-Broadway musical and television series, and helping define the MTV-inspired visual style that influenced a generation of filmmakers.

Jengo's Playhouse
$10
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org
Jengo's Playhouse
815 Princess Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org