Churchyard Ghost Album Release Party
Churchyard Ghost Album Release Party
9pm Doors. 10pm Show. $10 ADV $15 DOS. 18+
Under 21 must pay a $5 CASH Surcharge at the door in addition to cost of admission.
Churchyard Ghost
https://churchyardghost.com/
Hailing from the salt marshes of Wilmington North Carolina, Churchyard Ghost presents a unique blend of jazz, southern rock and dark folk to weave a wicked yarn. Drawing upon the diverse and extensive musical backgrounds of its members, Churchyard Ghost eludes any particular genre opting to draw upon a menagerie of musical motifs to tell sinister tales of murder, devilry, and good old fashioned sin.
Yacht Club
$10
09:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Artist Group Info
wilmington.unplugged@gmail.com
Yacht Club
127 Princess St.Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9107635252
wilmington.unplugged@gmail.com