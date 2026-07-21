Churchyard Ghost Album Release Party

9pm Doors. 10pm Show. $10 ADV $15 DOS. 18+

Under 21 must pay a $5 CASH Surcharge at the door in addition to cost of admission.

Churchyard Ghost

https://churchyardghost.com/

Hailing from the salt marshes of Wilmington North Carolina, Churchyard Ghost presents a unique blend of jazz, southern rock and dark folk to weave a wicked yarn. Drawing upon the diverse and extensive musical backgrounds of its members, Churchyard Ghost eludes any particular genre opting to draw upon a menagerie of musical motifs to tell sinister tales of murder, devilry, and good old fashioned sin.