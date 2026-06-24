Carrie 70s Prom Fundraiser

Join us for a night of nostalgia at Carrie’s 70s Prom! Shea’s Riverview, Downtown Wilmington, Friday, July 3rd from 6:00PM-10:00PM.

WHAT: Carrie 70’s Prom Fundraiser

WHEN: July 3rd from 6:00-10:00 pm

WHERE: Shea’s Riverview, S Water Street, Suite 3 Wilmington, NC 28401

Invite your friends, family, and neighbors! Enjoy food and drink—including adult beverages for our 21+—photo booth fun, 70s music and an exclusive performance from the cast of Carrie.

TICKETS:

Tipsy Tommy : 21+ - $35

Sober Sue :General Admission - $15

ALL AGES ARE WELCOME

You have the chance to win Prom King and Queen, best prom proposal, and nominate cast members for CONGENIALITY! The dress code is 70s Prom themed for all ages!

PROM KING & QUEEN: Enter your name or someone else’s name into a raffle to win Prom King and Queen! Voting and nominations will take place at the Prom.

PROMPOSAL COMPETITION: Win 2 tickets to Carrie: The Musical

1. POST your “Promposal”

2. Tag @ptpt.apprentice on instagram

3. Use the hashtags #CARRIETHEMUSICAL

4. Tag 3 friends

CONGENIALITY: Nominate a Carrie Cast Member

If you know a cast member, mention their name when you purchase your ticket for a chance for them to win CONGENIALITY!

ABOUT PTPT APPRENTICE

Carrie is a PTPT Apprentice Theatre production, performed at Historic Thalian Hall. PTPT is a professional theatrical training center rooted in the Wilmington community. This production was made possible through the vision of our Apprentice Creative Team and the guidance of their mentors. From directing and choreography to stage management and design, each element is led by an Apprentice developing their leadership in the arts to pursue future professional opportunities. To learn more about PTPT Apprentice Theatre, visit ptptstudio.com/apprentice-theatre.

Tickets for Carrie: the Musical: https://www.thalianhall.org/ptpt-carrie-26

