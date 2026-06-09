Cape Fear River Watch Second Saturday Cleanup

Cape Fear River Watch is partnering with Keep New Hanover Beautiful for our Second Saturday Cleanup on June 13th! The cleanup will take place in the Greenfield Lake watershed behind the Bojangles and Speedway on US 421 from 9-11 a.m. We will be cleaning up the woods, as well as the surrounding stormwater ditch and pond. Parking is available along Silverstream Lane, and an address that will get you close is 735 Medical Center Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401. Just follow for our “cleanup in progress” signs! We will bring the pickers, bags, gloves, and safety vests. You bring your passion for clean water. As always, please remember to dress appropriately for the weather and bring yourself plenty of water. We hope to see you out there!