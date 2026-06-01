Cape Fear River Watch First Saturday Seminar

We’re reaching the mid-year mark, and much has happened around the Cape Fear River Basin already. Let’s catch up! Our next seminar is a special one, as we hear an advocacy update from our Executive Director and Cape Fear Riverkeeper Kemp Burdette. Kemp will dive deeper into the advocacy campaigns you’ve seen us working on—from PFAS to the proposed port expansion and everything in-between—and share how you can take action, too.

🗓️: Saturday, June 6th at 9:00 a.m.

📍: CFRW Office (617 Surry St.)

🥞: Join us before the seminar at 8 a.m. to warm up with free coffee and pancakes, plus the chance to meet our new summer interns!

Please note: our front door is currently out of use due to ongoing renovations, follow the signs and use our side door for seminar entry.