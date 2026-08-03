Cape Fear Camera Club Images of Distinction exhibition

Burgwin-Wright House welcomes the Cape Fear Camera Club on August 28 for their annual exhibit “Images of Distinction” featuring photographers that represent the top 5% of images that have been submitted to both internal club competitions and international competitions with other photography clubs from around the world. They serve as a reminder of the diversity of subjects and styles that exist within the photographic art form as well as the talent of our local members.

The show will be on exhibit until September 19 in the art gallery located in our visitor center.

Show Opening Reception on Friday, August 28 from 6-9pm.

Admission is free; the gallery is open Monday-Saturday between 10am-4pm.

About the Cape Fear Camera Club

Since its inception, the Cape Fear Camera Club (CFCC) has grown to over 160 members and continues to act as a vital educational and creative resource for photographers of all skill levels in the Wilmington area. Through workshops, lectures, exhibitions, social events, field trips, mentoring programs, professionally judged club competitions, as well as national and international competitions through the Photographic Society of America (PSA), CFCC members continue to learn about the field of photography and connect with others who share their passion. The organization also believes in reaching out to the community and each year awards a $500 scholarship to a college student pursuing the study of photography. Additionally, CFCC members offer their services as volunteer photographers for events such as the annual Coastal NC Walk/Run for Autism, the Cape Fear Museum of History and Science's educational programming, and the Federal Point Historic Preservation Society's photo-documentation of the Federal Point region of North Carolina. More information is available at Cape Fear Camera Club and Facebook.