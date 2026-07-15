Canvases for Conservation: Art Sale and Auction of work by Elizabeth Darrow to benefit NC Coastal Land Trust

Elizabeth Darrow, the NC Coastal Land Trust, and Art in Bloom Gallery will present an Art Show & Sale with an online auction component August 14-16, 2026 at Station No. 2, the Historic Firehouse located at 602 S. 5th Ave., Wilmington, NC 28401. Proceeds will benefit the NC Coastal Land Trust.

This art show and sale will kick off with a special, ticketed artist reception on Friday, August 14 from 5-8pm. The art show is free and open to the public on Saturday and Sunday, August 15-16, 10am-5pm.

The reception and art show and sale will be accompanied by an auction online with proceeds benefiting the NC Coastal Land Trust. The art show at Station No. 2 and on-line auction will be available through Sunday, August 15. More details including the link to the online auction and ticketing for the special artist reception on Friday, August 14 will be provided on the Art in Bloom website and on the website of the NC Coastal Land Trust when further information is available.