Cameron Art Museum: Public Tour
Cameron Art Museum: Public Tour
Come join us every Wednesday at 1 PM for an engaging public museum tour through our multiple exhibits. Your tour will be led by one of our knowledgeable museum tour guides. Guided exhibit tours allow you to explore and learn about the artworks on view.
When: Every Wednesday from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM.
Learn more about our current exhibits on view in the museum here!
For questions or concerns regarding accessibility, please contact Georgia Mastroieni, Deputy Director of Operations at (910) 726-9492 or georgia@cameronartmuseum.org
Cameron Art Museum
Every week through Jul 01, 2026.
Wednesday: 01:00 PM - 01:30 PM
Wednesday: 01:00 PM - 01:30 PM
Event Supported By
Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999