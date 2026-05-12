Cameron Art Museum: Public Tour

Come join us every Wednesday at 1 PM for an engaging public museum tour through our multiple exhibits. Your tour will be led by one of our knowledgeable museum tour guides. Guided exhibit tours allow you to explore and learn about the artworks on view.

When: Every Wednesday from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM.

Learn more about our current exhibits on view in the museum here!

For questions or concerns regarding accessibility, please contact Georgia Mastroieni, Deputy Director of Operations at (910) 726-9492 or georgia@cameronartmuseum.org