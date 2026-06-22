[b]Rainstorm Beneath the Clouds
[b]Rainstorm Beneath the Clouds
Use the energy of community to create while immersed within Andy Warhol’s iconic Silver Clouds installation. This day of generative writing prompts allows you to dip into the world of words that have been swirling around in your head. Spend two hours with a guide offering brief readings and exercises designed to spark original new material, via solo and interactive freewriting.
Cameron Art Museum
$52-$65
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
Artist Group Info
Shawna Kenney
shawna@narratively.com
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999