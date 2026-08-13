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Bootlegger's Ball Casino Night! Theatre for All at Waterline Brewing Company

Bootlegger's Ball Casino Night! Theatre for All at Waterline Brewing Company

Each ticket includes:
$10,000 in Chips
Heavy hors d'oeuvres and Champagne Welcome
Black Jack, Poker, Roulette, Craps with professional dealers
Unique Games and Entertainment
Delightful Prizes and Surprises!

Get ready to try your luck at the roulette wheel and put on your poker face for a night of gambling fun. Even if lady luck gives you the cold shoulder, you will be glad you attended Theatre for All's Bootlegger's Ball Casino Night--you will have a delightful evening that makes a big impact on performers with disabilities.

****Early 20th century cocktail attire will be applauded!****

URL:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3775776-0?pid=10303

Prices:
General Admission Single: USD 100.00,
General Admission Couple (2): USD 180.00

Artist: Theatre for All

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Theatre

Date and Time: 26th September 2026 at 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Venue details: Waterline Brewing Co., 721 Surry Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28401, United States

Waterline Brewing Co.
USD 100.00
06:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Theatre for All
9105388378
development@theatreforall.org
https://www.theatreforall.org/
Waterline Brewing Co.
721 Surry St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-777-5599
info@waterlinebrewing.com
www.waterlinebrewing.com