Books & Beers
Books & Beers
Books & Beers is a new literary festival bringing authors, readers, and book lovers together in the heart of downtown Wilmington.
Join us November 8 from 12–5 PM at SAVARD Beer & Board for an afternoon featuring more than 35 authors, books to discover, conversations to have, and—of course—a cold beer or two.
Whether you're looking for your next favorite book, want to meet the person behind the pages, or simply love the idea of spending an afternoon surrounded by books and beer, this event is for you.
Free to attend. Open to the public.
Books & Beers is an ARTnNCevents event.
Savard Beer & Board
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
ARTnNCevents
9105087630
bradleycarterart1977@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Artnncevents@gmail.com
Savard Beer & Board
121 S Front StWilmington, North Dakota 28405