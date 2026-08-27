Books & Beers is a new literary festival bringing authors, readers, and book lovers together in the heart of downtown Wilmington.

Join us November 8 from 12–5 PM at SAVARD Beer & Board for an afternoon featuring more than 35 authors, books to discover, conversations to have, and—of course—a cold beer or two.

Whether you're looking for your next favorite book, want to meet the person behind the pages, or simply love the idea of spending an afternoon surrounded by books and beer, this event is for you.

Free to attend. Open to the public.

Books & Beers is an ARTnNCevents event.