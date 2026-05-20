Between Ports and Peril: The American Merchant Marine in World War II

What was it like to sail unarmed into a war zone? During World War II, the civilian sailors of the U.S. Merchant Marine transported troops, fuel, and critical supplies through dangerous waters—often under constant threat. This program explores the daily realities, risks, and resilience of the men and women who kept thewar effort moving, bringing to life a vital story that is too often overlooked.

Step aboard with the Battleship’s Executive Director Dr. Jay Martin and explore this remarkable chapter of history.

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 6:00 PM

Battleship North Carolina Wardroom

1 Battleship Road, Wilmington, NC

Admission:

$5 advance online registration

$8 at the door

Space is limited! To reserve your spot, visit bit.ly/merchant-marine