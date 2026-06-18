Barth Brothers Annual Free Kicking Camp
Barth Brothers Annual Free Kicking Camp
Annual free youth football kicking camp hosted by Connor and Casey Barth from Hoggard High School, UNC and pro football fame. Youth of all ages get a T-shirt and learn the fundamentals of field goal kicking, punting and long snapping from experts. Learn about strength and conditioning and have fun competition. No pre-registration required, just bring cleats and if possible a football.
Scott Braswell (Hoggard High School) Stadium
Free
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Scott Braswell (Hoggard High School) Stadium
4305 Shipyard Blvd.Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
9102311181
stbarth1@earthlink.net