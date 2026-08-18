Arts & Drafts 2026: a celebration of culture and craft

Join the folks at Fermental for our 13th annual celebration of art, music, beer, wine, spirits, and more: ARTS & DRAFTS 2026

Saturday September 19th, 12pm-8pm

Showcasing sculpture, woodwork, jewelry, paintings, photography, ceramics, literature, and more, this annual outdoor celebration also highlights a unique selection of rare beers on draft alongside everyday and seasonal favorites.

A selection of wines and cocktails will also be available with wine slushies flowing throughout the day.

ARTS & DRAFTS: an all-day extravaganza of art and beer accompanied by an afternoon into the evening of live music from multiple musicians.

The day begins with artists, sculptors, and craft makers spread through every free inch of space in the parking lot, selling and showcasing their talents in an endless array of media and imagination. 12pm-5pm.

The music continues throughout the evening alongside plenty of beer, wine, and spirits.

All artwork will be available for purchase directly from the creators. Featured beers will be available by the pint or growler.

This annual carbonated commemoration of culture and craft is a free, all ages, annual event.

LIVE MUSIC:

Grass Shack Revival 2pm

Masonboro Sound 4pm

Dan Davis Jazz Trio 7pm

SALITA PIZZA 12PM-8PM

ZEKES SMASH 12PM-8PM

Taste. Sample. Enjoy a pint. Share a wine.

Support local artists.

Family friendly. Pet friendly.

FREE PARKING available throughout the Cargo District.