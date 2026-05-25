Artist Reception – “Perspectives” Featuring Joanne Geisel

Join us in the gallery on Sunday, June 14th, 2-5pm for our Artist Reception featuring all new works by Gallery Artist Joanne Geisel! Enjoy special refreshments, meet our artists, and enjoy live music by guitarist Miles Moore! This exhibit will run through July 27th, alongside a new selection of featured works by our 30+ Gallery Artists.

Painter & instructor Joanne Geisel is exploring brand new dimensions to her designs! Joanne uses oil paints to capture our Carolina coastlines, working from her photos or life to authentically render each scene. Now, alongside her impressionist landscapes, view expressive scenes from Joanne’s imagination, using abstract colors and sweeping curves to visualize natural motions. Says Joanne:

The joy of creating is to go deep within and find new ideas and emotions. What was once the reality of a beautiful landscape, for example, could become something else. It is a change of perspective that can defy logic. My goal is always to create an oil painting that I consider beautiful and shows my deep connection to nature, whether it is a landscape or an abstracted version of one.