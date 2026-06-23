The Friends of the New Hanover County Arboretum and the New Hanover County Cooperative Extension present the 30th annual Art in the Arboretum Show and Sale this year, inviting art lovers to immerse themselves in a weekend of creativity surrounded by the beauty of our 7-acre arboretum.

The festival runs through the weekend, on Saturday, October 10, and Sunday, October 11, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Explore the art displays, and enjoy food from local food trucks. General admission is $5, with tickets available at the gate. Admission is free for children 12 and under, military members with current ID, and current Friends of the Arboretum members.

Proceeds from this event support the Arboretum's projects and Cooperative Extension programs. A vital part of Extension’s horticulture program, the New Hanover County Arboretum advances horticultural knowledge and environmental stewardship through a diverse collection of trees, shrubs, and other plants. The arboretum serves as a living classroom for all residents, students, and green industry professionals, providing research-based education and practical training with an emphasis on plants adapted to the unique conditions of southeastern North Carolina.

