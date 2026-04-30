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An Evening w/ The Settlement

An Evening w/ The Settlement

9pm Doors. 10pm Show. $10 ADV $15 DOS. 21+
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The Settlement ﻿https://thesettlementband.com/﻿

﻿﻿The Settlement is a jam band from Huntington, West Virginia. Cleverly combining hard rock riffs, jazz harmonies, funky bass lines, dreamy pop melodies, syncopated grooves and world music influences, this ensemble offers something for everyone. Each member has their own unique flavor and contributes to the vast array of sounds. Each set is different from the last, offering an original live performance that thrives on energy, improvisation, creativity and love.

Bourgie Nights
$10
09:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

wilmington.unplugged@gmail.com
Bourgie Nights
127 Princess St.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401