"American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez" screening at Jengo's Playhouse

Against political resistance and industry skepticism, Latino director and playwright, Luis Valdez pushes Chicano storytelling from the fields to the film screen with La Bamba and Zoot Suit. His storytelling has crafted iconic works that challenge, celebrate, and expand America’s story. This documentary is an enlightening biography and defiant assertion of Chicano identity.

There will be a community discussion with the filmmaker and community partners after the screening. This screening is brought to you by South Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium, Cucalorus Film Foundation, and WHQR.