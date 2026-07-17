America at 251: A Journey into the Future features Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate's Chokfi, alongside a new work by University of North Carolina Wilmington Assistant Professor Chelsea Loew, commissioned for the Wilmington Symphony's America 250: Fourth of July Symphony Pops Concert. In addition, the program also includes Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings, Leonard Bernstein's Chichester Psalms performed with the Cape Fear Chorale, and William Grant Still's Symphony No. 1, "Afro-American," a cornerstone of American symphonic music.

URL:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3737842-0?pid=10303

Date and Time:

Saturday January 16, 2027

( 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM)

Venue Details: Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College, 703 North 3rd Street, Wilmington, North Carolina, 28401, United States

Category: Live Music | Concert

Price:

General Admission: USD 33.86