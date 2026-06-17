A Poetry Potluck!
A Poetry Potluck!
Join us for a post-solstice poetry potluck! At 6:30 pm on June 27, Gaby Calvocoressi will read from their new collection of poems, The New Economy, a National Book Award finalist, and Anna Lena Phillips Bell will read from Might Could, winner of the Anthony Hecht Prize. Bring a covered dish to share—or just come and eat! Susannah Spratt and Adrian Evans of Feast Down East will join us to talk about their work toward food justice in our community. Let's gather and celebrate the summer with poetry and supper for all.
This event is free! Optionally, donations to Feast Down East will be gratefully accepted.
Pomegranate Books
06:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pomegranate Books
910-452-1107
pomegranatenc@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Gabrielle Calvocoressi
gabbat@gmail.com
Pomegranate Books
4418 Park AveWilmington, North Carolina 28403
(910) 452-1107
pomegranatenc@gmail.com <pomegranatenc@gmail.com>