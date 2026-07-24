4th Friday Gallery Night @ theArtWorks

Bill Kerr of Bill Kerr Music Jazz Guitarist entertaining.

On the 4th Friday of every month, 15+ local art venues open their doors for an after-hours celebration of arts and culture. On Fourth Fridays experience various artistic genres including ceramics, photography , print making, music, mixed media, pyrography, pottery, oils, acrylics, watercolors, pastels, metals, jewelry, fiber, glass, and more.

4th Friday Gallery Nights are self-guided tour of various exhibitions is free to the public and many galleries have the featured artist available to discuss their craft.

Sponsored by the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County

Complete Gallery Maps are available at participating galleries.