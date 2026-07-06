2nd Annual Back-to-School Wellness Fair
2nd Annual Back-to-School Wellness Fair
Free health screenings and vision screenings with the Novant Community Care Cruiser, CFCC nursing students, and the Wilmington Lions Club
School supply giveaways
Guided treks along the St. Francis Way nature trail
Camping demo by Cub Scout Pack #205
Games and music directed by UNCW’s Exercise Science Student Association
A fire truck display from New Hanover County Fire and Rescue
Water and bike safety resources provided by New Hanover County Health and Human Services
On-site assistance from Medicaid and WIC representatives
Anti-bullying, school safety, and youth violence intervention information by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
Information on crisis intervention, justice services, and mental health by Coastal Horizons
Holy Cross Episcopal Church of Myrtle Grove
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Holy Cross Episcopal Church of Myrtle Grove
910-799-6347
admin@hcew.org
Holy Cross Episcopal Church of Myrtle Grove
5820 Myrtle Grove RdWilmington, North Carolina 28409
910-799-6347
admin@hcew.org