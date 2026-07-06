2nd Annual Back-to-School Wellness Fair

Free health screenings and vision screenings with the Novant Community Care Cruiser, CFCC nursing students, and the Wilmington Lions Club

School supply giveaways

Guided treks along the St. Francis Way nature trail

Camping demo by Cub Scout Pack #205

Games and music directed by UNCW’s Exercise Science Student Association

A fire truck display from New Hanover County Fire and Rescue

Water and bike safety resources provided by New Hanover County Health and Human Services

On-site assistance from Medicaid and WIC representatives

Anti-bullying, school safety, and youth violence intervention information by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

Information on crisis intervention, justice services, and mental health by Coastal Horizons

