High Country could see first snow of season

The High Country could see its first snowfall of the season this weekend.

National Weather Service meteorologists said Ashe and Watauga counties could see some hazardous weather starting Friday morning, with gusty winds and snow showers in the forecast. Some areas could get as much as three inches of snow.

The same front is bringing some of the coldest weather so far this season to Central North Carolina. Nick Petro, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh, says the area will see its first freeze of the season.

Petro says the forecast is expected to flip though, with above normal temperatures starting next week.