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North Carolina Book Awards winners are announced

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Neal Charnoff
Published November 12, 2026 at 11:45 AM EST
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The 2026 North Carolina Book Award recipients have been announced.

The fiction prize is going to Joshua Trent Brown for his debut novel "The Walls Are Closing In On Us."

The nonfiction category winner is Judkin Browning for “Deserter Declarations: Letters from North Carolinians Who Abandoned Their Confederate Units.” Browning is a professor of military history at Appalachian State University.

Prizes are also being awarded for poetry, young people’s literature, history, and dramatic arts.

Margaret Bauer is the editor of the North Carolina Literary Review and manages the Book Awards. Bauer says she has one message for everyone who submitted their work.

"Thank you," Bauer says. "We are still receiving such wonderful literature. They are still bringing these stories and poems to us. We need that in these times. And remember that these are the kinds of works that spread empathy and understanding."

The North Carolina Book Awards ceremony will be held in Raleigh on Dec. 4.

A complete list of winners can be found here.

Neal Charnoff
Neal Charnoff joined 88.5 WFDD as Morning Edition host in 2014. Raised in the Catskill region of upstate New York, he graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1983. Armed with a liberal arts degree, Neal was fully equipped to be a waiter. So he prolonged his arrested development bouncing around New York and L.A. until discovering that people enjoyed listening to his voice on the radio. After a few years doing overnight shifts at a local rock station, Neal spent most of his career at Vermont Public Radio. He began as host of a nightly jazz program, where he was proud to interview many of his idols, including Dave Brubeck and Sonny Rollins. Neal graduated to the news department, where he was the local host for NPR's All Things Considered for 14 years. In addition to news interviews and features, he originated and produced the Weekly Conversation On The Arts, as well as VPR Backstage, which profiled theater productions around the state. He contributed several stories to NPR, including coverage of a devastating ice storm. Neal now sees the value of that liberal arts degree, and approaches life with the knowledge that all subjects and all art forms are connected to each other. Neal and his wife Judy are enjoying exploring North Carolina and points south. They would both be happy to never experience a Vermont winter again.
See stories by Neal Charnoff