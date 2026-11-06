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Davidson County commissioners to vote on controversial Duke Energy gas facility

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published November 6, 2026 at 3:17 PM EST
The Davidson County Governmental Center in Lexington
April Laissle
/
WFDD
The Davidson County Governmental Center in Lexington

Davidson County leaders will decide Monday whether to pave the way for a controversial natural gas facility along the Yadkin River.

Duke Energy wants the county to rezone about 1,600 acres of land for a natural gas storage facility. It's part of a larger project that includes two gas-fired power plants across the river in Davie County.

Late last month, Davidson’s planning board recommended the move, despite pushback from residents concerned about environmental impacts. The board asked Duke to address some of those concerns by increasing buffer zones and adding restrictions on traffic and lighting.

The issue has drawn interest from anti-data center activists, who say the facility is only needed to provide power for data centers. Duke Energy disputes this, saying demand is driven mostly by increased manufacturing and migration.

The decision is now in the hands of county commissioners — they’re set to take a vote on the matter at their regular meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9.

April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle